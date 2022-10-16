NewsVideos

Viral Video: Video before Sultanpur road accident surfaced

|Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 02:13 PM IST
A horrific road accident took place on the Sultanpur Expressway on Friday in which 4 people were killed. Now a video has surfaced that reveals the reason behind accident.

