Visuals: 'At Home' ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan as a part of Independence Day

'At Home' ceremony was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of the celebrations of 74th Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, CDS Bipin Rawat, and the three service chiefs were among the 100 guests present at the ceremony.