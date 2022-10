Volodymyr Zelensky : Ukraine has been shaken once again by Russia's latest drone attack

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

Ukraine has been shaken once again by Russia's latest drone attack. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that 37 drones and cruise missiles have been shot down in 12 hours. Along with this, he has appealed to the world to stop the terrorist attacks of Russia.