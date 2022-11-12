NewsVideos

Voting Turnout rose to 20% by 12 pm in himachal election

|Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 04:34 PM IST
A lot of enthusiasm is visible in the public regarding Himachal Pradesh elections. The voting percentage is increasing rapidly and by 12 o'clock 20% people have voted.

