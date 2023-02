videoDetails

Watch CM Yogi Adityanath's Full Speech At UP Global Investors Summit

| Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

UP Global Investors Summit was inaugurated in Lucknow. During this, many veterans including PM Modi and CM Yogi participated. After the inauguration, CM Yogi addressed the public meeting and counted the achievements of UP. Learn what CM Yogi said in this report.