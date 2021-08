Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with PMGKAY beneficiaries of Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (August 3) interacted with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Gujarat through video conferencing. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel were also present at the event. A public participation program is being launched in the state to create more awareness about the scheme.