Watch the inspiring story of Simran Gupta of Gorakhpur
Oct 29, 2022, 07:15 PM IST
Watch the inspiring story of Gorakhpur' Simran Gupta. Simran won the title of Miss Gorakhpur in 2018 and now she is earning money for her brother's treatment by running a tea stall.
