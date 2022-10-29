NewsVideos

Watch the inspiring story of Simran Gupta of Gorakhpur

|Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 07:15 PM IST
Watch the inspiring story of Gorakhpur' Simran Gupta. Simran won the title of Miss Gorakhpur in 2018 and now she is earning money for her brother's treatment by running a tea stall.

