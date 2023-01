videoDetails

Watch Visuals Of Republic Day Parade From Kartavya Path

| Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

On the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day, there is an atmosphere of celebration all over the country. Republic Day parade has started on Delhi's Kartavya Path. This parade is passing through Kartavya Path for the first time. Many dignitaries including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, President Draupadi Murmu and PM Modi are present on this occasion.