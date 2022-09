Watch Zee News' exclusive conversation with Ankita Bhandari's friend

Zee Media has an exclusive conversation with Ankita's friend. The friend told how Ankita was being pressured to do wrong things from day one. Before this, Ankita's parents have accused the Uttarakhand Police of not allowing them to see the daughter at the last moment. The family is constantly demanding that the killers of Ankita be hanged.