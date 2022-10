Watch Zee News special coverage on the last solar eclipse of the year

| Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 05:23 PM IST

Today is the last solar eclipse of the year. This solar eclipse will not last for the whole day. Former scientist Srijan Pal Singh told that there are two main types of solar eclipse, first is partial solar eclipse and second is total solar eclipse. Today there is a partial eclipse, in which the moon does not completely cover the sun.