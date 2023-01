videoDetails

Watch Zee News' special report from Baba's court

| Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

During Dhirendra Shastri's Ramkatha, Shyam Manav, the founder of Andha Shraddha Mulan, alleged that he was trying to fool people. On this, Dhirendra Shastri said that come to the court and see the truth yourself. Dhirendra Shastri also said that those who speak against Sanatan will be boycotted.