videoDetails

Weather Update: Unseasonal rains destroys Farmer's crops across India

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 08:26 AM IST

The havoc of unseasonal rain has been seen from Delhi to UP and from UP to Madhya Pradesh. Due to heavy rains, the hard work of the farmers seems to be going in vain. The crops of the farmers have been damaged due to the rain. In MP, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured that his loss will be fully compensated.