West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: Why was the statehood taken away from Jammu-Kashmir?

An important meeting called by PM Modi on future political action in J&K is currently underway at PM's residence, attended by 14 leaders including 4 former Chief Ministers. Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "I don't know what was the reason for the removal of statehood in the first place. Because of that move, the country's name has been tarnished globally."