What did Asaduddin Owaisi said on CM Yogi's population statement?

The reaction of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has come to the fore on CM Yogi's population statement. He asked that Are Muslims not the original inhabitants of India?

| Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 06:04 PM IST

