What did CM Ashok Gehlot reacted on sealing of Herald House?

Enforcement Directorate has taken major action in the National Herald case. The Central Agency has sealed the Herald House in Delhi as part of the investigation in the case of money laundering. After this action of ED, no one will be able to enter the head office of National Herald newspaper without permission. The reaction of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has come to the fore on this matter. He has said that the office of Young Indian has been forcibly sealed.

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 10:56 PM IST

