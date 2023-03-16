videoDetails

What did US Government official Anjali Kaur say about Water ATM in India?

| Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

The crisis of clean water is increasing in front of the whole world. Meanwhile, America's US Agency for International Development is going to install 2300 Water ATMs in India. American government official Anjali Kaur said that clean water is also going to be a big challenge for humans in the future. Water ATM is very easy to use. This ATM is made from the modern technology of the world. Anjali Kaur, Indian American Deputy Assistant Administrator, Asia Bureau, USAID is on a visit to India. India is leading the G20 Summit, in such a way India can give a direction to the world to solve the water problem.