NewsVideos

What happened in the meeting of Raj Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis?

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray have met amidst political upheaval in Maharashtra. It is being speculated that in this discussion, there has been a discussion on giving place to MNS in the Shinde cabinet.

|Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 09:23 PM IST
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray have met amidst political upheaval in Maharashtra. It is being speculated that in this discussion, there has been a discussion on giving place to MNS in the Shinde cabinet.

All Videos

Maharashtra Rains: Amid heavy downpour, people continue to go for fishing
Maharashtra Rains: Amid heavy downpour, people continue to go for fishing
Sri Lanka Crisis: Protestors dance to celebrate Rajapaksa's exit
Sri Lanka Crisis: Protestors dance to celebrate Rajapaksa's exit
Time Machine: Emergency changed the climax of Sholay!
16:8
Time Machine: Emergency changed the climax of Sholay!
Breaking News: Gauhar Chishti will reveal secrets
5:19
Breaking News: Gauhar Chishti will reveal secrets
Breaking News : Tahir arrested from Phulwari Sharif in Patna
4:44
Breaking News : Tahir arrested from Phulwari Sharif in Patna

Trending Videos

Maharashtra Rains: Amid heavy downpour, people continue to go for fishing
Sri Lanka Crisis: Protestors dance to celebrate Rajapaksa's exit
16:8
Time Machine: Emergency changed the climax of Sholay!
5:19
Breaking News: Gauhar Chishti will reveal secrets
4:44
Breaking News : Tahir arrested from Phulwari Sharif in Patna
devendra fadnavis and raj thackeray meeting,devendra fadnavis raj thackeray meeting,Devendra Fadnavis,Raj Thackeray,devendra fadnavis meets raj thackeray,devendra fadnavis on raj thackeray,devendra fadnavis raj thackeray,devendra fadnavis meet raj thackeray,fadnavis to meet raj thackeray,Uddhav Thackeray,devendra fadnavis news,bjp devendra fadnavis,devendra fadnavis meets raj thakeray,devendra fadnavis and raj thackeray,raj thackeray devendra fadnavis meet,MNS,BJP,