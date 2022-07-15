What happened in the meeting of Raj Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis?

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray have met amidst political upheaval in Maharashtra. It is being speculated that in this discussion, there has been a discussion on giving place to MNS in the Shinde cabinet.

| Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 09:23 PM IST

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray have met amidst political upheaval in Maharashtra. It is being speculated that in this discussion, there has been a discussion on giving place to MNS in the Shinde cabinet.