When Tejashwi becomes CM, there will be more rapid development - Rabri Devi

When Nitish Kumar again became the Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav also got the post of Deputy CM of Bihar. Responding to this, Tejashwi Yadav's mother Rabri Devi said that when the son becomes the Chief Minister, the pace of development will increase. This statement of Rabri Devi is being linked to the deal for the JDU-RJD alliance.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

