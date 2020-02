Who is behind Pakistan zindabad slogan that was chanted in Owaisi's rally?

Leaving the organisers of an event to protest against the CAA, NRC and NRP in Bengaluru red-faced, a young woman on February 20 raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who denounced her action and asserted "we are for India". We ask - Owaisi के मंच से Pakistan ज़िंदाबाद के लगे नारे, Hindustan ज़िंदाबाद से किसे है ऐतराज.