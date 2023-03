videoDetails

Who is the 21 year old B.Tech student who is selling Golgappe on the streets of Delhi?

| Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

Taapsee Upadhyay, popularly known as B.Tech Panipuri Wali, is serving delicious golgappas to people by setting up a handcart on the streets of Delhi. People passing by on seeing the name B.Tech Panipuri stop there and go to eat Panipuri. See in the video why Taapsee started this startup of Panipuri?