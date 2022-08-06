NewsVideos

Who will be the Vice President?

Who will be the new Vice President between Jagdeep Dhankhar and Margaret Alva? Today will be decided...2: Voting will be done today for who will be the new Vice-President of the country. In this voting, the members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will cast their votes. For this, voting will be held in Parliament House from 10 am to 5 pm

|Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 02:44 PM IST
Who will be the new Vice President between Jagdeep Dhankhar and Margaret Alva? Today will be decided...2: Voting will be done today for who will be the new Vice-President of the country. In this voting, the members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will cast their votes. For this, voting will be held in Parliament House from 10 am to 5 pm

All Videos

Rising Inflation: Millions of California residents are in distress due to this...
Rising Inflation: Millions of California residents are in distress due to this...
BJP attacks AAP government over liquor policy
14:18
BJP attacks AAP government over liquor policy
Desh Superfast: Former PM Manmohan Singh casts his vote in vice president election
3:31
Desh Superfast: Former PM Manmohan Singh casts his vote in vice president election
Varsha Raut also targeted by ED
4:19
Varsha Raut also targeted by ED
LG had passed the new excise policy twice, says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
0:57
LG had passed the new excise policy twice, says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Trending Videos

Rising Inflation: Millions of California residents are in distress due to this...
14:18
BJP attacks AAP government over liquor policy
3:31
Desh Superfast: Former PM Manmohan Singh casts his vote in vice president election
4:19
Varsha Raut also targeted by ED
0:57
LG had passed the new excise policy twice, says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Zee News live,Zee News Live TV,ZEE LIVE,Breaking News,breaking live news,President Election 2022,presidential vote counting 2022,president election 2022 live,Presidential Election 2022,presidential election vote counting 2022,new vp of india,new vice president of india,vp of india,Jagdeep Dhankhar,jagdeep dhankhar voting,jagdeep dhankhar nomination,Margaret Alva,margaret alva nomination,margaret alva voting,new vp poll,new vp election,