Why is Congress silent on Rashid Khan's controversial statement?

After the controversial statement of BJP MLA Raja Singh, the court has sent him to jail for 14 days. So at the same time BJP has asked the question that the Congress party is raising questions on Raja Singh but why is it silent on Rashid Khan's controversial statement?

|Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 08:36 PM IST
