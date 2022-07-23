Why is India's preparation strong for the Commonwealth Games 2022?

This time India is preparing to enter the Commonwealth Games with a strong claim. Commonwealth Games 2022 could be one of the biggest medal prospects for India. India is also considering its claim strong because this time players like PV Sindhu to Neeraj Chopra are included in the Indian team.

| Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 04:26 PM IST

