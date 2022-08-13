NewsVideos

Why Owaisi feels that Muslims are not safe in the country?

Amidst the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke about 'Muslims in India's independence' and openly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Said that the Muslims who contributed to the country's independence should also remember the Prime Minister.

|Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 02:52 PM IST
