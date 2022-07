Will Afghanistan join CPEC?

Both China and Pakistan are anxious to include Afghanistan in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also discussed the expansion of CPEC in a meeting with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaki in Tashkent.

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 11:09 AM IST

Both China and Pakistan are anxious to include Afghanistan in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also discussed the expansion of CPEC in a meeting with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaki in Tashkent.