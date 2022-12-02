हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Will Aftab reveal all the secrets today?
|
Updated:
Dec 02, 2022, 12:36 PM IST
Aftab Poonawala, the accused arrested in Shraddha murder case, will now be subjected to post narco test. This test of Aftab will be done today in Tihar Jail itself.What is post narco test?
×
All Videos
Watch: India's G20 presidency begins, these will be India’s next steps?
5:59
Indo-US started maneuvers near LAC, Jinping's challenge increased
2:39
Brazil floods: Natural havoc in Brazil, people are suffering due to floods and landslides
2:24
Ludhiana Court Bomb Blast: Mastermind Harpreet Singh arrested by NIA, reward of 10 lakh
1:21
Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab's post narco interview today, under strict surveillance for 24 hours
Trending Videos
Watch: India's G20 presidency begins, these will be India’s next steps?
5:59
Indo-US started maneuvers near LAC, Jinping's challenge increased
2:39
Brazil floods: Natural havoc in Brazil, people are suffering due to floods and landslides
2:24
Ludhiana Court Bomb Blast: Mastermind Harpreet Singh arrested by NIA, reward of 10 lakh
1:21
Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab's post narco interview today, under strict surveillance for 24 hours
Shraddha Murder case,shraddha murder,Delhi Shraddha Murder Case,shraddha aftab ameen murder case,Shraddha Walkar murder case,Shraddha Walker murder case,Shraddha Walker murder,shraddha muder case kahani,shraddha murder case live,shraddha murder case delhi,Shraddha,shraddha case,shraddha aftab story,shraddha news,mehrauli murder case,shraddha aftab,Delhi murder case,sharadha murder case delhi,Shraddha Walker,shraddha aftab case,murder case,