Will implement NRC in Haryana as well: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday hinted at introducing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, along the lines of Assam. Khattar made the statement just ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls in Haryana which are scheduled to be held along with Maharashtra and Jharkhand this year. Watch this video to know more.