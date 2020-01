Will Sharjeel Imam reveal the truth behind Shaheen Bagh protests controversy

One of the key organisers of the Shaheen Bagh protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens, Sharjeel Imam found himself in a soup over his controversial cut off Assam from India remark. Facing sedition charges in five states and being on the run for three days since one of his speech videos went viral, Sharjeel was finally arrested by Delhi Police from Jehanabad in Bihar on January 28.