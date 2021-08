World Lion Day: 10 interesting facts you did not know about the 'King of the Jungle'

The lion populations has dropped by more than 40% in the last two decades due to unrestricted exploitation of wildlife that threatens our biological diversity & causes ecological imbalance. August 10 is marked as ‘World Lion Day’ each year to drive attention towards the preservation and protection of the big cats. On this day, we take a look at some interesting, lesser known facts about the 'King of the Jungle'.