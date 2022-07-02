World News: Heat breaks the record of 147 years in Japan

The heat in Japan has made life difficult for the people. The heat in the country has broken the record of last 147 years. Due to the heat, the power crisis in Japan has also deepened. In view of this, the government has appealed to the people to use less electricity. The Meteorological Department has predicted the temperature to reach more than 36 degrees.

| Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

The heat in Japan has made life difficult for the people. The heat in the country has broken the record of last 147 years. Due to the heat, the power crisis in Japan has also deepened. In view of this, the government has appealed to the people to use less electricity. The Meteorological Department has predicted the temperature to reach more than 36 degrees.