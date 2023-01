videoDetails

Wrestler Anshu Malik made a big allegation against Brijbhushan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

Wrestler Anshu Malik has made a big allegation against the President of the Wrestling Association. Anshu Singh says, 'Women used to take the room in front of the wrestler. The chairman used to keep the door of the room open. Listen to what Anshu Singh said in this report.