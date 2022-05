Yasin Malik Terror Funding Case: Death penalty demand for Yasin Malik, verdict to be delivered shortly

In a recent update, a special NIA court will pronounce the quantum of sentence for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik today. On May 19, the court had convicted him in this case. Reacting to the Yasin Malik case, Pakistan has targeted the Indian government. Mehbooba Mufti while defending Yasin Malik condemned the government's action.