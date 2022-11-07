हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Yogi Action On Madrasa: 'Bulldozer Action' in many cities of UP
|
Updated:
Nov 07, 2022, 01:00 PM IST
Bulldozer action is going on in many cities of UP. In Gonda, the administration teams took this major action to remove the illegal occupation. 26 shops were removed in Ayodhya.
×
All Videos
Dev Deepawali 2022: After two years of COVID-19 lull, this is how Varanasi is celebrating...
4:41
EWS quota: Supreme Court's decision on EWS reservation today
8:15
Sukesh Chandrashekhar's third letter to the LG of Delhi, demanding a CBI inquiry
19:58
Apex Court upholds 10% quota law for economically weaker sections
4:14
Kashmir: More than 25 lakh tourists visited Kashmir, highest in 75 years
Trending Videos
Dev Deepawali 2022: After two years of COVID-19 lull, this is how Varanasi is celebrating...
4:41
EWS quota: Supreme Court's decision on EWS reservation today
8:15
Sukesh Chandrashekhar's third letter to the LG of Delhi, demanding a CBI inquiry
19:58
Apex Court upholds 10% quota law for economically weaker sections
4:14
Kashmir: More than 25 lakh tourists visited Kashmir, highest in 75 years
UP,up madrasa survey,up madarsa survey,up madarsa news,up madarsa,up madarsa news today,CM Yogi,cm yogi live today,cm yogi madarsa news,yogi on madrasa,yogi action on madarsa,Arshad Madani,arshad madani ka bayan,arshad madani on madarsa survey,maulana arshad madani on madarsa survey,Nawab Khan,nawab khan on madrasa,Zee News live,uttar pradesh madarsa,Asaduddin Owaisi,Yogi Adityanath,योगी आदित्यनाथ,Zee News,zee live news,Breaking News,Live TV,