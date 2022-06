Yogi At 50: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath turns 50 today

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath turned 50, and wishes poured in on social media for the BJP leader. Adityanath, who was born on June 5, 1972, in a village in Uttarakhand, had commenced his political journey in 1998 and had become the youngest MP from Gorakhpur.