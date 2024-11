videoDetails

Asaduddin Owaisi hits back at Batenge to Katenge Statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 10, 2024, 09:58 AM IST

Owaisi on Batenge toh Katenge: The electoral battle is intensifying before Maharashtra elections 2024. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has made a big attack on CM Yogi and PM Modi. Asaduddin Owaisi has replied on Batenge to Katenge. Along with this, PM Modi has also given a befitting counterattack on Ek Hain To Safe Hain.