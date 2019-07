Yogi's U.P Govt To Modernise Madrassas; NCC & Scouts Training To Be Given To Students

In a big development, Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to modernize madrassas in the state. Yogi's minister has said that NCC and scout training will be given to imbibe patriotism in students. Informing about the revamp plan, Yogi's minister said that there will be a count of all the madrassas in the state and will inspect how are they being kept.