Zee Manch Gujarat: Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma surrounds AAP, 'AAP is BJP's B-team'

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

Gujarat Congress's Incharge Raghu Sharma attacked Aam Aadmi Party during Zee Manch Gujarat Conclave and said that Aam Aadmi Party is a B team of Bharatiya Janata Party. Know what all Raghu Sharma said on upcoming Gujarat elections.