Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan: 5 direct questions from Zee News to Chhattisgarh Police

Chhattisgarh Police has tried to arrest Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan and he did not even inform the UP Police. Let us tell you that during this time the orgy of Chhattisgarh Police has also been seen. At 5 in the morning in plain uniform, the police forcibly entered the house of Anchor Rohit Ranjan. His house was destroyed. 5 questions directly from the Chhattisgarh Police of Zee News...

|Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 03:06 PM IST
