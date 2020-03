Zee News salutes doctors, cleaners, nurses who are helping in fight against novel coronavirus

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, the pandemic has spread across at least 155 countries. There are at least 114 active cases of the novel coronavirus in India right now. The Union Health Ministry has said that 13 people have recovered so far, but two have died. Zee News in this segment salutes all those warriors who are fighting against the deadly virus. Watch report: