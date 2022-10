ZEE NEWS@11: PM Modi arrives at Chintan Shivir

| Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 01:27 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Chintan Shivir of the Home Ministers of the states through video conferencing on 28 October 2022 at around 10.30 am. Chintan Shivir is being organized on 27th and 28th October, 2022 at Surajkund, Haryana.