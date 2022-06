Zee Sammelan 2022: Road construction is improving very fast- Nitin Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari from the forum of Zee conference said that the roads of our country are improving very fast. The government is working to prevent road accidents.

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 01:54 PM IST

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari from the forum of Zee conference said that the roads of our country are improving very fast. The government is working to prevent road accidents.