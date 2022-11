Zee Top 10: PM Modi will meet leaders of 8 countries in Bali today, will hold bilateral talks

| Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 09:32 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet top leaders of 8 countries during the G20 Summit in Indonesia's Bali today and will hold bilateral talks. He will also meet UK's PM Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, to name a few