Zee Top 50: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya writes a letter to Rahul Gandhi on Corona crisis

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

Health Minister Dr. Mansukh L. Mandaviya wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi on Corona crisis. In this letter, instructions were given to follow Covid protocol during Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress leaders did not like the letter of Health Minister. In response to this, Mansukh Mandaviya said that I am a Health Minister, this is my job.'