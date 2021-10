ZEEL-SONY Merger: Is Invesco playing in the hands of China?

Dr. Subhash Chandra on Tuesday broke his silence on media reports that cast aspersions on the proposed ZEEL-SONY mega-merger and challenged Invesco to come out with the truth and credentials of the six members whom it wants on the board. In a video message issued, Dr Subhash Chandra, the founder of Zee TV and Zee Media, also highlighted how the proposed merger plan was in the best interest of all shareholders and dared Invesco to reveal their plan if they had any.