NewsVideos

Dr. Pankaj Gupta wishes you a diabetes free life

|Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 08:10 PM IST
What is the root cause of Diabetes

All Videos

Deshhit : Why did Bajwa remember 1991 before retirement?
19:54
Deshhit : Why did Bajwa remember 1991 before retirement?
Dr. Pankaja explains some important steps to manage Diabetes
Dr. Pankaja explains some important steps to manage Diabetes
Dr. J Nagendar Reddy talks about factors resulting in Diabetes
Dr. J Nagendar Reddy talks about factors resulting in Diabetes
Dr Purvi Chawla explains how to say no to Diabetes
Dr Purvi Chawla explains how to say no to Diabetes
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi teaches Priyanka Gandhi Archery in Madhya Pradesh
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi teaches Priyanka Gandhi Archery in Madhya Pradesh

Trending Videos

19:54
Deshhit : Why did Bajwa remember 1991 before retirement?
Dr. Pankaja explains some important steps to manage Diabetes
Dr. J Nagendar Reddy talks about factors resulting in Diabetes
Dr Purvi Chawla explains how to say no to Diabetes
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi teaches Priyanka Gandhi Archery in Madhya Pradesh