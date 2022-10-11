हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Dr. Sandeep Suri shares practical tips for heart care
|
Updated:
Oct 11, 2022, 02:13 PM IST
Give you heart the care it deserves.
×
All Videos
5:50
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
35:4
Mahakal Lok Corridor Inauguration : PM Modi addresses gathering after inaugurating Mahakal Lok corridor
17:57
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: Ujjain Mahakal Lok, a corridor to return in power in 2024?
UP: Heavy rain creates flood-like situation in Ambedkarnagar
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study
Trending Videos
5:50
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
35:4
Mahakal Lok Corridor Inauguration : PM Modi addresses gathering after inaugurating Mahakal Lok corridor
17:57
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: Ujjain Mahakal Lok, a corridor to return in power in 2024?
UP: Heavy rain creates flood-like situation in Ambedkarnagar
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study
Heart-Care,