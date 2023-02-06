videoDetails

Happy Roseday 2023: Significance of different color of roses

| Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

The most romantic week of the year, Valentine's Week, is just around the corner. The entire Valentine's Week makes for a special celebration of affection, love, care and more. Rose day marks the beginning of the love week and is celebrated on the 7th of February. Each year, thousands of people exchange different coloured roses with their loved ones. Each colour of the rose has its own significance and also sifgnifies a different sentiment.