NewsVideos

Keep shoes in this direction so be careful! makes this mistake pauper

In Vastu Shastra, necessary rules have been given regarding every direction and stuff of the house. If the wrong thing is placed in the wrong direction, then its inauspicious effect falls on all aspects like career, financial condition, health, married life etc. Shoes and slippers are also such a thing, if they have the right direction to keep the shoes according to the wrong direction in the house.If you do not keep them in the right direction, then it will directly affect your financial condition. Shoes and slippers placed in the wrong direction will not allow you to get success even after hard work. Also, they can make a person pauper by causing loss of money. A rake of shoes placed in the wrong place angers Goddess Lakshmi.

|Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 05:56 PM IST
In Vastu Shastra, necessary rules have been given regarding every direction and stuff of the house. If the wrong thing is placed in the wrong direction, then its inauspicious effect falls on all aspects like career, financial condition, health, married life etc. Shoes and slippers are also such a thing, if they have the right direction to keep the shoes according to the wrong direction in the house.If you do not keep them in the right direction, then it will directly affect your financial condition. Shoes and slippers placed in the wrong direction will not allow you to get success even after hard work. Also, they can make a person pauper by causing loss of money. A rake of shoes placed in the wrong place angers Goddess Lakshmi.

All Videos

Pakistani boat with 40kg drugs caught off Gujarat coast
2:41
Pakistani boat with 40kg drugs caught off Gujarat coast
Pakistan hides the address of terrorist Azhar to avoid FATF action
4:48
Pakistan hides the address of terrorist Azhar to avoid FATF action
Six arrested for thrashing sadhus in Sangli in Maharashtra
7:56
Six arrested for thrashing sadhus in Sangli in Maharashtra
New rule on 'free electricity' in Delhi, subsidy will not be available without applying
2:39
New rule on 'free electricity' in Delhi, subsidy will not be available without applying
Ajay Mahawar's reaction on Delhi government's new electricity subsidy rule
1:8
Ajay Mahawar's reaction on Delhi government's new electricity subsidy rule

Trending Videos

2:41
Pakistani boat with 40kg drugs caught off Gujarat coast
4:48
Pakistan hides the address of terrorist Azhar to avoid FATF action
7:56
Six arrested for thrashing sadhus in Sangli in Maharashtra
2:39
New rule on 'free electricity' in Delhi, subsidy will not be available without applying
1:8
Ajay Mahawar's reaction on Delhi government's new electricity subsidy rule
Sadhguru,sadhguru video,sadhguru viral video,yogic life,Yogic,Life,sadhguru yoga,Yoga,isha yoga,spiritual video,sadhguru latest,sadhguru english,Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev,Lamp,light lamp,Diya,salt tamarind,success,motivation for success,Isha Yoga Center,architecturaldesign,Prosperity,Business,Vastu Tips for home,sleep better,vastu for money,vastu tips money,Vastu shastra,enlightenment master,vastu,vastushastra,India,Architecture,