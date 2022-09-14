Keep shoes in this direction so be careful! makes this mistake pauper

In Vastu Shastra, necessary rules have been given regarding every direction and stuff of the house. If the wrong thing is placed in the wrong direction, then its inauspicious effect falls on all aspects like career, financial condition, health, married life etc. Shoes and slippers are also such a thing, if they have the right direction to keep the shoes according to the wrong direction in the house.If you do not keep them in the right direction, then it will directly affect your financial condition. Shoes and slippers placed in the wrong direction will not allow you to get success even after hard work. Also, they can make a person pauper by causing loss of money. A rake of shoes placed in the wrong place angers Goddess Lakshmi.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 05:56 PM IST

