MahaKatha: This is how Mother Chandraghanta had destroyed Mahishasura

| Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 07:34 AM IST

Mother Chandraghanta was born in the third form of Mother Shakti to destroy the Asuras. Mother Chandraghanta is the one who removes the sufferings of the world. One who worships the mother with a true heart, all his wishes are fulfilled. Chandraghanta, the form of Mother Shakti, is worshiped on the third day of Navratri. Maa Chandraghanta is considered to be the ultimate peacemaker and benefactor.