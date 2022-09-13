Wealth-intelligence Mercury retrograde, know how it will affect your career-financial status?

On September 10, the planet Mercury has become retrograde in Virgo. The retrograde motion of the planets is generally not considered good. The planet Mercury is the causative planet of intelligence, logic, speech, communication, money, business. The effect of retrograde Mercury will be on the career, financial condition, communication, intelligence of all the 12 zodiac signs.

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 04:36 PM IST

